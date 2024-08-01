Scottish Premiership returns: What to look out for this season

Fresh hopes, new dreams and unrivalled drama - it can only mean one thing - the Scottish Premiership is back!

With four games live on Sky Sports across the opening weekend, here is a look at what's to come and what to look out for during the new campaign.

What is live on Sky Sports?

The 2024/25 season will begin with an unprecedented four games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Hearts will host Rangers in the season opener at lunchtime on Saturday August 3, while champions Celtic begin their title defence at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon - both live on Sky Sports.

That August 4 game at Celtic Park follows a mouthwatering Dundee derby as Dundee United mark their top-flight return at home to rivals Dundee - live on Sky Sports.

A new era at Aberdeen gets under way on Monday night as Jimmy Thelin's side visit St Johnstone in the final match live on the opening weekend.

Elsewhere, Motherwell face Ross County on Saturday at 3pm, while David Gray gets his tenure as Hibernian head coach under way at St Mirren on Sunday.

The title race

Image: Philippe Clement is yet to taste victory in an Old Firm clash

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic go into the new campaign as firm favourites to win a fourth consecutive title.

A fine pre-season in the US - which included victories over Premier League champions Manchester City plus Chelsea - has left confidence high.

The Hoops have also managed to keep a hold of star man Matt O'Riley despite plenty of interest, while experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has joined as the new No 1 to replace Joe Hart.

Image: Matt O'Riley has been the subject of a number of rejected bids

Contrasting to the little turnover in players and positive pre-season results at Celtic - Rangers' pre-season has been tough for boss Philippe Clement.

A host of experienced players have left, a host of new faces have arrived, stadium work delays have seen them move home matches to Hampden Park and results have left some supporters feeling worried.

Image: Rangers hope to return to Ibrox in September after a delay to works

The Belgian says he faces a "big rebuild" while Celtic have "a small renovation" but he will be under no illusions that the demands will remain the same - stop Celtic winning a 13th title in 14 seasons.

As things stand - he has his work cut out and it is Celtic's title to lose.

Who will make European push?

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith tells Sky Sports News they can improve on last season's third-place finish while also juggling European group stage football.

Hearts finished third last time out but boss Steven Naismith believes they can "achieve more" this season despite facing a "tougher challenge".

Keeping hold of captain Lawrence Shankland will go a long way to deciding how tough that challenge will be as they balance playing in Europe alongside domestic demands.

Kilmarnock surprised many with their fourth-place finish last time out but no one should be surprised if they're planning to go even better in this campaign under the experienced Derek McInnes as he embarks on an 18th season as a manager.

Image: St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson and Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes both secured a European spot last season

The Rugby Park club and St Mirren earned European qualification finishes but know to do that again will be tough - with the likes of Hibernian and Aberdeen targetting a top-six return.

Dundee - despite only returning to the Premiership last summer - took full advantage of turmoil at Easter Road and Pittodrie, as they produced a series of incredible results to finish in the top-six and will hope to better that this time around.

There are a host of clubs who will back themselves to push up the table and be digging out their passports this time next year - but who will produce what it takes over the next 38 games?

Derby drama awaits

Image: Dundee United secured their Scottish Premiership return at the first attempt

With Dundee United's return to the Premiership - there are even more derbies to look out for this season!

Celtic and Rangers fans only need to wait until Sunday September 1 for the first Old Firm clash of the season, which takes place live on Sky Sports from the home of the champions.

Image: Celtic did not lose against Rangers last season

The sides will clash again at Ibrox on Tuesday January 2 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Parkhead on Saturday March 15.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place on Saturday October 26 as Hibernian host Hearts at Easter Road, before the sides meet at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day - live on Sky Sports - and once again at Hibs on Saturday March 1.

A look at how Sky Sports brought fans closer to the action as Hibernian took on Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road last season

Following the first Dundee derby of the season live on Sky Sports this weekend, the teams meet again at Dens Park on Tuesday January 2 - live on Sky Sports - with the final pre-split clash at Tannadice on Saturday March 15.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty is striving for stability as he looks ahead to his first city derby against Dundee United

New faces to look out for

New Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is backing new manager Jimmy Thelin to be a success at Pittodrie

As well as new faces on the pitch, there have been changes in the dugout too.

Aberdeen will be led by Jimmy Thelin after his arrival from Elfsborg, Jim Goodwin is back in the top-fight with Dundee United, while after successful caretaker spells Don Cowie is in the Ross County hot seat and David Gray will lead Hibernian on a permanent basis for the first time.

Motherwell have been the busiest club on the field with 11 new arrivals including Ross Callachan from Ross County and Liam Gordon from St Johnstone.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has challenged his new players to step up and deliver more consistency this season

Ross County, St Johnstone and Dundee United have all made big changes too, with the likes of Ronan Hale and Ricki Lamie moving to Dingwall, Uche Ikpeazu joining Craig Levein at St Johnstone plus former Barcelona academy star David Babunski arriving at Tannadice Park.

Rangers have also added a host of new faces with Connor Barron impressing in pre-season while at Celtic Brendan Rodgers has focused on adding quality to his group rather than making wholesale changes - with Schmeichel's arrival the highlight.

Kasper Schmeichel and Brendan Rodgers discuss the goalkeeper's move to Celtic, after joining the Scottish Premiership champions on a one-year deal

Quality over quantity is an approach Derek McInnes has also taken with just a handful of faces joining including Bruce Anderson, Robby McCrorie and Corrie Ndaba.

Hearts' additions may be one of the most eye-catching with Yan Dhanda, James Penrice and Blair Spittal three familiar names joining Steven Naismith's ranks. Meanwhile, on the other side of Edinburgh, Gray has had to make big changes at the back with a new centre-half pairing and new goalkeepers Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith arriving.

Join in at Hibernian training with returning goalkeeper coach Craig Samson plus Jordan Smith and Josef Bursik

On goalkeepers, Dimitar Mitov's move to Aberdeen will excite the Dons faithful, while Simon Murray's arrival at Dens Park could help fire them further up the table and St Mirren will hope the likes of Shaun Rooney and Alex Iacovitti returning to the Premiership will give their season a boost.

There are lots of new faces and no doubt more to come before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

