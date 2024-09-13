Scottish Premiership preview: What to look out for this weekend

The Scottish Premiership returns from the international break this weekend, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Tannadice Park on Sunday for Dundee United's clash with Rangers, and every other match will be covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Dundee United have impressed on their Premiership return with an unbeaten start meaning they sit above Rangers ahead of Sunday's clash at Tannadice, live on Sky.

Jim Goodwin's side have won their last two league games - the last newly promoted side to win three in a row was Hearts in January 2022.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be looking for a reaction from his players after their 3-0 defeat at Celtic before the break, but their away form is an issue.

They have only won one of their last seven on the road, their worst run since Mark Warburton was in charge in 2016.

After already falling five points behind in the title race, Clement knows any more early slip-ups could prove costly.

Can Hearts find a way past impressive Celtic?

Celtic have made a winning start to their title defence, scoring 12 without letting in any.

You have to go back to 1906-07 under Willie Maley for the last time they won their opening five matches of a league campaign without conceding.

Image: Lawrence Shankland has yet to score for Hearts this season

In contrast, Hearts have made their poorest start to a league campaign in the 21st century and have taken just one point from their opening four games.

Lawrence Shankland, who was the Premiership's top scorer last season, has yet to find the target despite having the most shots in the league.

Can Thelin make it 10 wins as Aberdeen boss?

Image: Aberdeen's Jimmy Thelin is Premiership manager of the month for August

Jimmy Thelin is unbeaten since taking charge at Aberdeen and can become the first Dons boss since Sir Alex Ferguson in 1983 to win 10 games on the bounce this weekend.

Victory against Motherwell on Saturday could see Aberdeen eight points clear of Rangers and 14 ahead of Hearts after just five league games.

Stuart Kettlewell's side have failed to win any of their last six meetings with the Dons, but they will go into the game with confidence after back-to-back wins going into the break.

Can Hibs end winless run?

Hibs are without a league win under new boss David Gray this season with late goals costing them all three points in their last two games.

The Easter Road side, who will be without Kieron Bowie through injury, currently sit ninth in the table one point below this weekend's opponents St Johnstone.

Image: St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh is suspended

It has also been a struggling start for the Perth side who have lost three of their four games, although they can take some confidence from their record against Hibs with two wins from their last three meetings.

Craig Levein will be without Adama Sidibeh for the game - the forward is suspended after his red card against Dundee United.

Will Dundee's unbeaten start continue against struggling Staggies?

Dundee head to Dingwall looking maintain their unbeaten run while Ross County are still looking for their first win of the season.

Tony Docherty's side have only won one of their last 10 away league games, but have a good record against the Staggies winning the last two meetings.

Ross County, who have survived through the play-offs in the previous two seasons, have only picked up two points from their opening four games and have only managed to record 40 shots on target.

Can Kilmarnock move off the foot of the table?

Derek McInnes will be hoping Kilmarnock's European exit with help their domestic form as they return to action sitting bottom of the Premiership with just one point.

Killie have won their last three away games against St Mirren, with the Buddies winless in their last eight Premiership meetings.

St Mirren have struggled in front of goal so far, creating just 36 shots which is the lowest in the league.

Kevin van Veen joined the Paisley club on loan on deadline day, could he make his debut on Saturday?

