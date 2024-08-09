Scottish Premiership preview: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is another action-packed weekend ahead for the Scottish Premiership, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Easter Road on Sunday for Hibernian's clash with Celtic, and every other match will be covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

It was a tough start to the season for Hibs with a 3-0 defeat to St Mirren and it is not likely to be any easier on matchday two.

They host champions Celtic, live on Sky, who eased to a 4-0 win against Kilmarnock in their opening game of the new season.

David Gray has been busy in the transfer window this week with Nicky Cadden, Junior Hoilett and Kieron Bowie joining the club with all of them available for Sunday's match.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley is all but certain to start amid continued interest in the midfielder - since the start of the 2022/23 season he has registered at least one assist against 11 of the 12 sides he has faced in the league; the only side he hasn't is Hibs in eight games.

Rangers' Hampden era begins against injury-hit Motherwell

Philippe Clement's side should be playing their first Ibrox match of the season, but they will face Motherwell at Hampden Park due to delays to work on the Copeland stand.

Rangers' last game at the National Stadium was their 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat in May, while Well boss Stuart Kettlewell has never taken charge of a match there.

A last-gasp equaliser against Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League qualifier will have given Rangers confidence after their opening day goalless draw at Hearts.

Motherwell, who have eight first-team players injured, are also looking for their first win of the new season after drawing a blank with Ross County last weekend.

Will Thelin's winning run continue?

Jimmy Thelin became the first Aberdeen manager to win his first five games in charge when they followed up their League Cup group stage success with a 2-1 win at St Johnstone in their Premiership opener.

He will be looking for his players to impress in their first home league match, but it will be a test against a St Mirren side who stunned Hibs with a 3-0 win in their opening match.

The Buddies will also be buoyed by Toyosi Olusanya's late equaliser against Brann in their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

St Mirren have won two of their last three league trips to Pittodrie after failing to win any of their previous 15.

Can Ross County or Dundee United find their first win?

After last weekend's dramatic Dundee derby, United head north to Dingwall to face Ross County who also opened the new season with a draw.

Jim Goodwin's side marked their Premiership return with a 2-2 draw against their city rivals, but will be aiming to keep a rare clean sheet in the top flight having only managed one in their last 20 matches.

The Staggies have lost three of their last four league meetings with newly promoted sides and lost three of their four games against Dundee United in the 2020/21 season when they had just returned to the league.

Will Dundee find some form against Hearts?

Dundee have not had a good run against Hearts in the top flight having lost the last three meetings and will be determined to avoid making it four in a row for the first time since 2004.

They also do not fare well in their first home game of the Premiership season, having suffered defeat in the last 11.

Tony Docherty's side will take confidence from their fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Dundee United last weekend while the Jambos have yet to score a goal this season, drawing 0-0 with Rangers in their opener.

Who will get off the mark at Rugby Park?

Kilmarnock will be hoping for a repeat of their first home game of last season, a 1-0 victory against Rangers, as they look to get off the mark after their defeat at Celtic last weekend.

Snatching a late equaliser in their Europa Conference League qualifier against Tromso will have given them a boost, but how much will the 2-2 draw have taken out of the players?

It was defeat for St Johnstone in their first game too as they had to settle for a late consolation against Aberdeen.

Craig Levein was full of praise for his new-look squad despite the defeat as he hopes to be looking up this season rather than over his shoulder.

