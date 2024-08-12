Scottish Premiership: Celtic dominate, Rangers win but unconvincing, Hearts stunned, Dons farewell & more

There were plenty of goals in the Scottish Premiership as some sides sparkled while others struggled, and there was a farewell appearance for a top player.

Celtic's dominance was clear to see again as they raced to a 2-0 lead at against Hibs at Easter Road with Callum McGregor's stunning goal the highlight.

Brendan Rodgers' side dropped their tempo in the second half but were comfortable at a ground where they had struggled in recent visits.

It is though clear that another striker is needed with Kyogo Furuhashi appearing to struggle at times with a shoulder injury that has troubled him in the past.

Zero efforts on target is a concern for Hibs, as is five goals conceded in two games without reply.

They look far from convincing - David Gray wants to bring more players in before the transfer deadline, but how much will that solve his problems?

Rangers claimed their first league win of the season but it was far from an impressive display at their temporary Hampden home.

Cyriel Dessers made it two goals in two goals which will give him and the fans confidence, with Vaclav Cerny scoring as he made an impressive first start.

It was a debut to forget for fellow defender Robin Propper as he turned the ball into his own net for Motherwell's goal - the former FC Twente captain has been brought in to replace Connor Goldson, but has work to do to convince the fans he is a strong figure at the back.

It was always going to be a tough test for Motherwell with eight first-team players out, and it only got worse with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos forced off before half-time.

Stuart Kettlewell was forced to name six defenders in his starting line-up and, with another striker now ruled out, will the manager be able to go back into the transfer market as they look to pick up valuable points?

Aberdeen continue to impress under Jimmy Thelin and they made it two wins from two in the Premiership as Bojan Miovski appeared to bid farewell to the fans.

Girona have had a bid accepted for the striker - how much will the Dons miss the player who has scored 44 goals over the past two years?

They have managed so far this season with six wins from six in all competitions without a contribution from the 25-year-old.

St Mirren's hectic schedule appeared to prove costly as they failed to find a foothold against the Dons after the late drama in their Europa Conference League qualifier in midweek.

The games keeping coming thick and fast for Stephen Robinson and his players. The second leg of their Conference League third qualifying round away to Brann takes place on Thursday, with the aggregate score 1-1. Dundee United away in the League Cup next Sunday continues their busy August programme.

Dundee have continually upset the odds since their Premiership return and Saturday was no different as they stunned Hearts with an impressive first half display.

Tony Docherty's side were well organised and repeatedly hit the Jambos on the break as they raced to a 3-0 lead.

Hearts pulled a goal back but there will be concern for Steven Naismith with just one point from their opening two league games and that is before they have to factor in the strains of European competition as well.

Kilmarnock's home form has been impressive since their Premiership return, but it was far from that on Sunday as they fell to a surprise 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

It was a disappointing display as Derek McInnes made five changes as he juggles European qualifiers with league duties and it took less than three minutes to concede a preventable goal.

Joe Wright's dismissal for a needless second booking added to their misery and they find themselves bottom of the table with zero points after two games.

Craig Levein was certain his side would find their form - Adama Sidibeh netted his first of the season with ease and added a second as he impressed up front Benjamin Kimpioka who added their third from the penalty spot.

Ross County will need to be more clinical if they are to avoid another season in the relegation play-offs.

As Dundee United struggled, they had chances to put the game out of reach early on but failed to take advantage.

Jort Van der Sande has been preferred to Louis Moult in United's attack so far, but it is clear the new signing needs time to find his feet.

They rallied in the second half with David Babunski's goal looking like it would be enough to earn them their first win, but Ronan Hale's snatched a point with the last shot of the game. How priceless a point could that prove later in the season?

