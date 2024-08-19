Scottish FA and St Johnstone meet to confirm why Rangers' opener in League Cup game stood

The Scottish FA and St Johnstone held a meeting on Monday afternoon where it was confirmed referee Matthew MacDermid did not blow his whistle before Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers' shot hit the net in Saturday's League Cup match.

MacDermid did halt the game after that phase of play for a foul by the Gers player on Saints defender Jack Sanders.

However, following a VAR review that decision was overturned - resulting in Rangers' opener being awarded at Hampden Park.

Image: St Johnstone claimed Jack Sanders was fouled by Dessers at Hampden Park

Following the 2-0 defeat, St Johnstone boss Craig Levein claimed some of his players stopped playing before Dessers' shot hit the net - believing MacDermid had awarded a foul for his side.

However, the incident was reviewed during the meeting between the club and the SFA to clarify the goal should have stood and the referee only blew his whistle once during the incident.

What did the managers say about it?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was left puzzled by the Rangers goal

Levein said after the game: "I didn't speak to the referee, what's the point? I've been there a hundred times and I end up getting fined and then doubling my fine and then doubling it again.

"Some of them [players] said that [he blew the whistle before the goal]. I even tried to listen back to it on the footage. I can't tell.

"I thought it was a foul for us. I thought that Jack had been tripped by Dessers and that's why Jack was on the ground. And that's why Dessers still had the ball.

"So I thought there's no danger here. They're going to rule this out because Jack's been fouled.

"Everybody stopped because of one or two things. Either they've stopped because they heard the whistle or they've seen the referee giving us a free-kick.

"I think the referee's made a mistake. That's what I think. And I'd love him to come out afterwards and just say, 'look I've got that one wrong'.

"I'm going to get in trouble if I keep going."

Rangers boss Philippe Clement felt the Dessers goal was simply a case of VAR working properly.

He said: "I think this is then a good use of VAR from the referee, to have an idea in his head but not being sure, and to let the play go on until the game is stopped, and then to make a decision together with his team, the VAR team, who have a better view on things.

"That's the way everybody wants it to work, to not make the decision split-second when you're doubting, but let the game continue.

"Taking more time can make the right decision.

"I understand their frustration because they're still in the game at the moment. But they were in the game because we didn't finish off our chances also."

