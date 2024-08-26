Scottish Premiership: Celtic and Rangers warm up for Old Firm, Aberdeen impress again and more

There were wins for Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell and Dundee United the Scottish Premiership, but there are already problems for some other clubs - so what did we learn from the latest round of games?

Celtic & Rangers gear up for first Old Firm clash

Both Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement watched their sides warm up for Sunday's derby, live on Sky Sports, in style.

Celtic continued their winning start with a convincing 3-0 victory at St Mirren with Reo Hatate the star for the Hoops, leaving some wondering if he can step up to fill that giant Matt O'Riley-shaped gap.

After Callum McGregor lashed in the first, Hatate made it two with a lovely finish and his clever play saw him create five other chances.

The Rangers fans have been frustrated but an emphatic 6-0 win against Ross County, with some outstanding performances, will have given them some confidence about the season ahead.

Cyriel Dessers continued to prove his worth with two more goals, but it was Rabbi Matondo who really shone at Hampden Park with two goals and two assists.

Rangers did not manage to beat Celtic last season - can their confidence from Saturday's win help them impress against a dominant side who have picked up where they left off?

Worrying times for Hearts & Hibs

Steven Naismith's summer signings had many Hearts fans excited but, despite an already large squad, it now appears they might not have the right players especially with the demands of European football in addition to domestic duties.

The Jambos rarely threatened and were defensively naive as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Motherwell, leaving them with just one point from their opening three Premiership matches.

It is clear Naismith yet to find his best XI and Lawrence Shankland, the top scorer in the league last season, does not appear to be up to speed and is yet to find the net this campaign.

Across the city, Hibernian conceded a late equaliser to deny them their first win of the season.

After losing to St Mirren and back-to-back defeats to Celtic in the league and cup, fans looked to Dundee at home as a real chance to get off the mark but defensive errors cost them once again.

While David Gray needs more organisation at the back and some midfield strengthening, there were some positives.

Martin Boyle will take confidence from his goal while new signing Kieron Bowie scored his first for the club and looks a promising addition at Easter Road.

Dons maintain perfect start | United get first win

Aberdeen are revitalised under new manager Jimmy Thelin as they continue to show they can cope without striker Bojan Miovski following his summer exit.

They have won every league and cup game so far this season and impressed again in a 2-0 win against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Striker Kevin Nisbet was on the bench following his loan move from Millwall, but it was Pape Habib Gueye who was the star - he was a constant threat and scored two headers, as he looks to make his mark following a loan at Norwegian side Kristiansund.

Image: Dundee United players celebrate after St Johnstone's Jack Sanders scores an own goal

After two draws, newly promoted Dundee United picked up their first league win of the season.

It was not pretty to watch at times. There was a lack of creativity and St Johnstone effectively handed them both goals, but it is a result that will add confidence to Jim Goodwin's squad which has had a complete summer overhaul.

Motherwell impress while others falter

Stuart Kettlewell has had to contend with an early-season injury crisis at Motherwell, but there will be a feeling of positivity at Fir Park as they followed up their League Cup win with a convincing victory against Hearts.

While the Jambos faltered, the 'Well were strong in defence and loan signing Tawanda Maswanhise provided some much-needed creativity up front.

Image: Motherwell took the lead through Paul McGinn

Kilmarnock's European efforts appear to be taking their toll with another player red-carded as they once again failed to pick up any points.

They are bottom of the table after three games and offered little in attack even before Brad Lyon's dismissal for a reckless challenge.

Image: Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons was sent off at Aberdeen

Simon Murray has six goals for Dundee already and his late equaliser at Hibs maintained their unbeaten start to the league season.

They do, though, have work to do in defence if they are to build on last season's top-six finish.

Image: Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates after making it 2-2 against Hibs

Ross County had a tough test at Hampden Park but Don Cowie's side offered little against Rangers as they looked for a lift after their shock League Cup exit to Spartans.

They left gaps in midfield which proved costly and failed to threaten Jack Butland's goal. It could be another tough campaign for the Staggies.

St Mirren's plan was to sit deep to frustrate Celtic and catch them on the break, but Brendan Rodgers' side were relentless and limited any creativity they may have.

Their season will not be defined by a defeat to the current champions and their defensive efforts will please Stephen Robinson.

While Craig Levein took some encouragement from St Johnstone's performance in their League Cup exit to Rangers a week ago, the same cannot be said for their display at Dundee United.

Ill-disciplined Adama Sidebeh was sent off for two bookings and both goals were avoidable.

