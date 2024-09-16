Scottish Premiership Ref Watch: Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee Utd, St Mirren, Kilmarnock & more analysed

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher is back to assess the controversial moments from the weekend's Scottish Premiership action.

Dundee Utd vs Rangers

INCIDENT: Emmanuel Adegboyega's tackle on Connor Barron resulted in a yellow card.

DERMOT SAYS: "He's very, very low and there's minimal contact. He actually catches him across the top of the foot, so it's not as if he plants him in the shin or [puts his] studs into the ankle. The referee calls this right."

Celtic vs Hearts

INCIDENT: Hearts awarded a penalty after handball by Liam Scales. The referee was asked to have another look, and the decision was overturned.

DERMOT SAYS: "You look at that last year and it would definitely have been given as a penalty. Is it a penalty? I think not. His arms are in a position you expect them to be making that challenge; he's gone to head the ball, he wants balance. I think it was quite right to send him over to the screen and drop the ball rather than give a penalty."

INCIDENT: Nicolas Kuhn's cross comes off James Penrice's hand and a penalty is awarded.

DERMOT SAYS: "This is the problem. This is the hole we dig ourselves sometimes as referees. In this one, he says the arm's outstretched there to block the cross. The way the player reacts tells you he's trying to get his arm in very, very quickly. I think that's given because his arm's outstretched."

Image: Following a VAR check referee Colin Steven signals for a penalty to Celtic after a handball by Hearts' James Penrice

STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "I thought it was the right decision to overturn the one against Celtic and make sure that's not a penalty. I just don't think this one's a penalty either. What can he do from that distance? I don't understand where you want him to go. There's just no way you can do anything."

St Mirren vs Kilmarnock

INCIDENT: Kilmarnock awarded a penalty ahead handball by Joe Wright.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's one you've got to give because it falls within the remit of outstretched and the ball going directly towards goal. He's got to give that. Picked up by the VAR. He's got no choice."

INCIDENT: Wright was sent off shortly after an incident between himself and Shaun Rooney.

DERMOT SAYS: "VAR thinks he punches him in the stomach. The referee can't see it. He moves backwards and takes him out of his eyeline, so the VAR picked this up. The referee goes across to the monitor and sends him off."

Image: Referee Matthew MacDermid sent Kilmarnock's Joe Wright off for a foul on Shaun Rooney

WARNOCK SAYS: "It's very, very difficult to see. I don't think there's enough in that for a red card, if I'm being completely honest."

INCIDENT: Rooney evades punishment for kicking Kyle Vassell.

DERMOT SAYS: "He kicks him twice. I talked about referees digging holes; has the other player punched him in the stomach? and we're asking, 'has he?' There's no doubt this guy kicked the other guy."

INCIDENT: Mikael Mandron catches Stuart Finlay shortly after picking up a first booking for an elbow.

DERMOT SAYS: "Why would you make a tackle like that just a minute after getting a yellow card? It's just so unwise. He must have thought, 'I'm going to go for this'. Everybody on the field, apart from the referee, I would think, thinks this is a second yellow card. I say second yellow card because he plays the VAR out; it's got to be serious foul play, otherwise it's not a red card and VAR can't intervene."

Image: St Mirren's Mikael Mandron was substituted by manager Stephen Robinson after just 19 minutes after avoiding a red card against Kilmarnock

INCIDENT: St Mirren's late goal ruled out for a high boot after VAR check.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's 100 per cent right. Not only does he have a high boot, he catches the player in the head, so you could never give a goal for this. It's definitely a foul."

Hibernian vs St Johnstone

Image: St Johnstone's Benjamin Kimpioka was sent off at Hibernian

INCIDENT: Benjamin Kimpioka is sent off for a challenge on Jordan Obita.

DERMOT SAYS: "He's lunged in, but does he catch him? I'm not sure he really does. But the fact he went in like he did sold it to the referee and the leap helps."

Ross County vs Dundee

Image: Ross County's Jordan White was awarded a penalty after he was pulled down by Dundee's Ethan Ingram

INCIDENT: Dundee's Ethan Ingram fouls Jordan White in the penalty area. Penalty given to Ross County after a VAR check.

DERMOT SAYS: "If you look at it, you think it is harsh but when you see it he actually grabs his shirt. You can see the top of his shoulders with the shirt being pulled. It is a good spot by the VAR."

