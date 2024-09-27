Scottish Premiership preview: What to look out for this weekend as Rangers host Hibs and Celtic travel to St Johnstone

Rangers host Hibernian, live on Sky on Sunday; in Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixtures Celtic are away to St Johnstone; Dundee face Aberdeen; Hearts are at home to Ross County; Dundee United are at Kilmarnock; Motherwell take on St Mirren
Thursday 26 September 2024 16:34, UK
There is a full Scottish Premiership card to look forward to this weekend, with one game live on Sky Sports.
The Sky Sports cameras will be at Ibrox on Sunday for Rangers' clash with Hibernian, and every other match will be covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.
We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...
Rangers' Ibrox Stadium will be at full capacity for Sunday's Scottish Premiership return against Hibernian.
It will be their first league game at their Govan home this season as they look for a win to likely avoid dropping any further behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the table.
Hibs secured their first Premiership win of the season last weekend but they have suffered defeats in their last six league games against Rangers.
The Easter Road side are winless in 22 league meetings with Rangers since a 2-1 victory in February 2018 under Neil Lennon.
Celtic have won and kept a clean sheet in all five of their Premiership games this season. They have won their opening six games on 11 occasions, but only in 1906-07 have they previously achieved it without conceding a goal.
The Hoops are in impressive form and, after coming from behind to beat Falkirk in the League Cup, are on a 14-game winning run.
Andy Kirk remains in interim charge at St Johnstone as they look for their first win against Celtic in 30 attempts.
The Perth side have failed to win any of their last 11 league games at McDiarmid Park and sit 10th in the table.
Hearts begin life without Steven Naismith as they search for their first Premiership win of the season.
B team coach Liam Fox will be in charge as the Jambos look to avoid having just one point after their opening seven league games - the worst run of any top-flight club since 2014-15.
It will be the second successive match in which Ross County have taken on a side without a permanent manager, following last weekend's 3-3 draw with St Johnstone in the wake of Craig Levein's dismissal.
The Staggies are struggling for away form and are winless in their last 19 league games on the road.
It has been the dream start for Jimmy Thelin at Aberdeen and they could secure their 12th straight win under the new boss this weekend.
The Dons have maximum points from their opening five league games and victory against Dundee would see them become the first non Old Firm team to win their first six since they last achieved that feat in the 2015-16 season.
Dundee have avoided defeat in their last three meetings with Aberdeen, but they have defensive issues and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premiership games.
Derek McInnes will try again to secure Kilmarnock's first win of the season after insisting he is "fully committed" to his job, despite links to the Hearts vacancy.
Killie last failed to win any of their opening six games back in 2017-18 but are unbeaten in nine home league games against newly-promoted opponents.
Dundee United have only won once in their last nine Premiership games at Rugby Park, Jim Goodwin's side have the added incentive this weekend of winning back-to-back top-flight away games for the first time since 2020.
Motherwell are on a high after their dramatic late win to reach the League Cup semi-finals and they will be keen to take that form into the Premiership.
Stuart Kettlewell does have more injuries to contend with as defender Stephen O'Donnell is out with a shoulder injury and forward Jack Vale has returned to Blackburn after suffering a calf injury.
St Mirren sit one point above Motherwell in fifth going into the game, but they have only won one of their last nine away league matches.
The Buddies will be hoping Toyosi Olusanya continues to impress - he has scored in each of his last three league games. The last player to score in four straight top-flight appearances for St Mirren was Andy Dorman in April 2009.
