Scottish Premiership: Rangers unconvincing while Celtic impress, Aberdeen win again & more

There were plenty of goals in the Scottish Premiership as some impressive runs continued, while other wins were less than convincing - so what did we learn from the latest round of games?

Rangers claim underwhelming win

Image: Tom Lawrence secured the win for Rangers against Hibs

While Tom Lawrence's goal was outstanding, Rangers' overall performance against Hibs was less than convincing as they managed a 1-0 win in their first league game back at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement started Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Nicolas Raskin and Ross McCausland as he looked to freshen the squad after their impressive win in Malmo, but they struggled to create chances against a well-organised Hibs side.

It was a moment of magic for the goal, which stood after VAR overruled an offside decision, as the hosts struggled to find any real consistency.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian

John Souttar's handball gave Hibs a brilliant chance to take something from the game - Mykola Kuharevich's penalty though posed no threat to Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

There is no doubt David Gray's side have improved since the start of the season but they need to find more of an attacking threat.

Moments of magic as Celtic ease to victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers gives his thoughts on Celtic's 6-0 win over St Johnstone and says his squad will travel to Germany for their Champions League game with Dortmund full of confidence

Brendan Rodgers made six changes to his side from their tough League Cup win against Falkirk and they impressed from start to finish.

After Daizen Maeda's early strike was ruled out for a foul, each goal was better than before as the Hoops showed no let-up ahead of their Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic

Kasper Schmeichel remains unbeaten as a Premiership goalkeeper as they matched the club's run of six opening league wins without conceding from the 1906-07 season. The question is, which side is capable of stopping this run?

St Johnstone's interim manager Andy Kirk was frustrated by their poor defending as he urged the players to learn quickly if they are to avoid another season in a flight for survival.

Aberdeen staying 'humble' as winning run continues

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen

"There is a long way to go and we are staying humble."

Jimmy Thelin's winning start at Aberdeen continues but the manager is refusing to get carried away by their league position, behind Celtic only on goal difference.

Top scorer Pape Habib Gueye missed out, but they always looked a threat with Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen impressing in their victory to make it 12 straight wins since Thelin took charge.

It was two mistakes from Billy Koumetio that cost Dundee two goals and the points.

They impressed at times but they lacked creativity and remain without a win in their last three league games.

Shankland ends managerless Hearts' losing run

Image: Lawrence Shankland scored his first goal of the season

It has been a dismal start to the season for Hearts but Lawrence Shankland's stoppage-time goal will have given them a lift ahead of their Conference League opener against Dinamo Minsk.

They are 12 games without a win, but they did create chances against Ross County and Shankland will be hoping his first goal of this campaign sees him rediscover his form of last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Ross County

Hearts remain bottom of the Premiership as the search for Steven Naismith's replacement continues while the Staggies are seventh after a win and two draws since the last international break.

The late equaliser will have hurt them but they need to regroup quickly for the tough challenge of Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Miller shines for Motherwell

Image: Motherwell's Lennon Miller scored a double against St Mirren

Lennon Miller inspired Motherwell to victory again as he continues to show a maturity beyond his 18 years.

After his stoppage-time penalty sent them through to the League Cup semi-finals, he scored both goals and had more touches in the opposition box than any other player.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and St Mirren

St Mirren played most of the second half with a player advantage after Dan Casey's red card, but they missed the resultant penalty and could not find a way past Alex Oxborough again after Killian Phillips' early opener.

Motherwell have has injury troubles this season, but are up to fourth with three wins from their opening six games while, with two wins, the Buddies are sixth.

Kilmarnock denied first win of the season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Dundee United

David Watson was outstanding for Kilmarnock as he came off the bench to score a double to cancel out Louis Moult's opener as they looked to secure their first Premiership win this campaign.

The hosts overwhelmed Dundee United after Watson's introduction with Marley Watkins firing in a third as they looked certain to end their disappointing start.

But United took advantage of small errors to snatch a late draw at Rugby Park, meaning it is just one defeat from six on their top-flight return.

Yes, Killie were impressive at times, but the late slip will serve as a reminder that there can be no let-up if they are to lift themselves out of the relegation zone at this early stage.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...