Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Ross County & St Johnstone live on Sky Sports

Monday 30 September 2024 12:24, UK
Eight more Scottish Premiership matches will be shown live on Sky Sports over the coming weeks including some huge matches for teams across the top-flight.
High-flying Aberdeen - who have won every match under boss Jimmy Thelin - host Rangers at Pittodrie in the first of those games, on October 30 at 8pm.
The Dons are level with league leaders Celtic, and five points clear of Philippe Clement's Rangers after six matches.
Winless duo Kilmarnock and Hearts then host Celtic in November - live on Sky Sports - with the Hoops' trip to Rugby Park on November 10, before heading to Tynecastle Park on November 23.
A busy December of live action then begins with St Johnstone welcoming Rangers to McDiarmid Park on the 1st at noon.
Three days later Aberdeen welcome Celtic to Pittodrie in a huge top-of-the-table clash on December 4 at 8pm, with Rangers' trip to Dingwall against Ross County ending that week on Sunday December 8 - live on Sky Sports.
Dundee United's home game against Celtic has also been added to a busy festive schedule on December 22, with city rivals Dundee welcoming Rangers on January 9.
With a total of at least 16 Scottish Premiership matches coming up on Sky Sports over the coming months, October gets under way with Ross County versus Celtic, before the cameras head to Rugby Park on the 20th for Rangers' trip to Kilmarnock.
A huge Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on October 27 headlines a double-header with Celtic's trip to Motherwell also later that afternoon.
The clash between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day has already been confirmed live on Sky, as has Rangers' trip to Motherwell on December 29.
January kicks off with a huge derby day as Rangers host Celtic on the 2nd at 3pm, before Dundee United head to Dens Park to face Dundee later that evening.
