Scottish Premiership preview: What to look out for this weekend as Rangers face Kilmarnock and Celtic take on Aberdeen

There is a full Scottish Premiership card to look forward to this weekend, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Rugby Park on Sunday as Kilmarnock host Rangers, and every other match will be covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports app and website.

We take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Rangers will be looking to keep up the pace on the top two when they face Kilmarnock, live on Sky.

Philippe Clement's side have won every league game since their Old Firm defeat, but go into the weekend five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen.

Killie are winless in five home league games, which is their longest such run in the Scottish Premiership since going nine without winning from May-November 2017.

Rangers have used more players (26) than any side in the top flight this season but have had just five different goalscorers.

Who will continue their winning start at Parkhead?

This is the weekend that Celtic or Aberdeen, or both, will drop their first points of the season.

Both clubs have won their first seven games with Brendan Rodgers' side top on goal difference with 22 for and just one against this season.

Jimmy Thelin will be keen to extend his flawless winning run since being appointed - the Dons were the last side to win their opening eight top-flight games in 2015-16.

Celtic are unbeaten in 25 meetings with Aberdeen in all competitions since a 0-1 league defeat in May 2018. It's the Hoops' longest unbeaten run against the Reds.

Can Critchley make an immediate impact at Hearts?

Neil Critchley's first aim at Hearts is to win a game and the new head coach will be hoping that comes in his first game in charge this weekend against St Mirren.

The Jambos are bottom of the table with just two points with last season's top scorer Lawrence Shankland having only found the net once so far.

St Mirren sit sixth in the table but have only won one of their last 10 away matches in the league and are without a win on the road this season.

Will Dundee United's impressive Premiership return continue?

Dundee United sit in the top half of the table having won three of their last five league matches, that is as many as their previous 21 in the season they were relegated.

Their nine league goals this season have been scored by eight different players, with only Celtic having more goalscorers with 12.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Hibs who sit 10th having won just once - they could suffer successive away league defeats for the first time since April 2023 - the second of which was to United.

Can Motherwell make it three in a row?

Image: Motherwell captain Paul McGinn will be out for a "significant period"

Despite their injury troubles, Motherwell have made a strong start to the season care are looking to make it three straight wins to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Of the 11 goals they have scored this season, six have come from set-pieces which is the highest in the league so far.

Stuart Kettlewell's side have only lost one of their last 14 Premiership games against Dundee who are struggling for form.

They have only won once in the league this season and they could drop to 11th if they suffer defeat at Fir Park.

Will Valakari impress in first game as St Johnstone boss?

Simo Valakari will be in the St Johnstone dugout this weekend against Ross County after watching their defeat to Rangers from the Ibrox stand.

Not since Billy Stark in October 2001 has a St Johnstone boss lost his first top-flight match in charge, but they are yet to pick up a point at home this season.

Ross County are another side struggling for form and have just one win in their last 11 Scottish Premiership fixtures.

