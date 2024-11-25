Scottish Premiership: Rangers' fan frustration, is it time up for Gray at Hibs and who can stop Celtic?

The Rangers fans have had enough of the poor performances, the pressure is mounting on David Gray at HIbs while it appears Celtic are unstoppable in the Premiership.

Can Clement win the Rangers fans back?

Rangers' unbeaten home run remained intact at the weekend but the boos grew louder as they came from behind to take a point against Dundee United at Ibrox.

Performances have been unconvincing this season and it was again a defensive lapse that allowed Sam Dalby to give the visitors the lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United

Again Philippe Clement's side lacked conviction with Mohamed Diomande and Cyriel Dessers failing to impress as the supporters' frustration at the manager's tactics and the player's performances was clear to hear.

Ianis Hagi and Danilo came on at half time and it was a much-improved display, but neither are in Rangers' Europa League squad meaning they cannot feature against Nice on Thursday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Philippe Clement understands the fans' full-time reaction as his side drew 1-1 with Dundee United

Rangers are now 11 points behind Celtic with the manager insisting this is not the time to "talk about titles" but with the gap widening and a new chief executive appointed, you wonder how long he has to turn things around in Govan.

Is it time up for Gray at Hibs?

Image: David Gray has been in permanent charge at Hibs for five months

David Gray was given a vote of confidence from the Hibs board before the international break, but the clock is ticking for the head coach after another defeat left them rooted to the foot of the table.

They made the perfect start at Dundee with a goal just two minutes in, but Jordan Obita's red card soon after was the start of things to come in a dismal display that saw them slump to a 4-1 defeat.

Hibs have dropped 14 points from winning positions this season and unless they can find some grit and determination to see games out then it's difficult to see them getting off the bottom.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Hibs

While Gray takes some of the blame, he has been handed a squad of players who do not look to be up to the challenge.

Previous Easter Road sackings have shown that there are bigger issues than just who is leading the first-team squad so, even if his time is up, would a new manager be able to get more from the players?

Dons defeated as Celtic move clear at summit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen

Aberdeen have been impressive under Jimmy Thelin and there is certain to be no overreaction from the Swede after their first Premiership defeat of the season.

St Mirren more than deserved the points in Paisley but the Dons still sit second, three points behind Celtic but eight ahead of Rangers in third.

Thelin once again got his substitutions right with both Duk and Kevin Nisbet involved in their equaliser but it was the Buddies who hit back to end their brilliant run.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers reflected on a successful game against Hearts

That defeat handed advantage to Celtic and after an indifferent first-half showing against Hearts, they showed exactly why they will be hard to catch this season.

Kyogo made the breakthrough with Nicolas Kuhn showing his class with a stunning second. Brendan Rodgers then rang the changes with four of his five substitutes involved in Adam Idah's third with the Ireland striker adding a fourth from the penalty spot.

The Hoops are now the only side unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and based on current form it is difficult to see who will be able to stop securing the title for the fourth straight season.

Battle at the bottom

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Kilmarnock

While it is clear Hearts improved under Neil Critchley, they are in danger of a relegation battle with their Edinburgh rivals. They are one point ahead of Hibs but have played one game more.

Kilmarnock are another side at risk of being dragged into the battle for survival as they lost at St Johnstone leaving them 10th albeit with a game in hand over their opponents who now sit one point above.

There was an important win for Ross County with Don Cowie determined to avoid a third season in the relegation play-offs. They sit eighth after a deserved with at home to Motherwell.