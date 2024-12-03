Aberdeen vs Celtic: Jimmy Thelin and Brendan Rodgers look ahead to Scottish Premiership clash live on Sky Sports

Jimmy Thelin insists he isn't getting "stressed" by Aberdeen's form ahead of their clash with Celtic, while Brendan Rodgers is expecting a "tough" test at the home of their nearest title rivals.

The Scottish Premiership's top two meet at Pittodrie on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, from 7.15pm.

Rodgers' Celtic are unbeaten in the league, with their only dropped points coming in their 2-2 draw against the Dons at Parkhead in October.

Aberdeen go into the match four points behind the Scottish Champions who also have a game in hand.

Both managers have been speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of the crucial fixture...

Does current form matter?

After suffering their first league defeat of the season at St Mirren, Aberdeen dropped points in back-to-back draws at Hibernian and Hearts.

Thelin said when he took charge of the Dons in the summer he was ready for a "long-term project" and he believes returning to Pitoddrie on Wednesday will help them end their run of three games without a win.

"We don't think about what people say about us. I think that's the most important thing for us to stay stable, try to build our identity step by step, and have a clear direction," he said.

"Sometimes you can have periods that are really tough.

"Away games are always tough and we don't get stressed about that. We know that we have to improve parts to get the results.

"We have to stay together all the way to the last game of the season and then we can see what we arrive at.

"What you need sometimes in some periods of the season is extra energy and I think [returning to Pittodrie] can be a really good thing for us tomorrow to get this extra energy into the games."

Celtic eased to a 6-0 win against Thelin's side in the League Cup semi-final in their last meeting, but he insists there will be no complacency in his side.

"The mentality is strong and it will need to be because it's always tough no matter how well you're doing and if Aberdeen are doing well or not," the Northern Irishman said. "Pittodrie, especially at night, will be a tough fixture for us.

"We were just a wee bit loose in the first game, obviously 2-0 up and then they pulled back well in the second half but over the two games, we created a lot of chances, a lot of opportunities.

"The objective of getting to this game is as it is in every game, we've got to work harder than the last game and then look to bring our energy.

"That's the opportunity we have, to bring that energy and attitude that the players have shown all season."

Mitov out for Dons; McCowan may get Celtic start

While Thelin will be forced into at least one change, Rodgers' selection issues come from the players he drafted in against Ross County impressing.

Dimitar Mitov has been ever present for the Dons this season, but the goalkeeper faces up to six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

He was forced off in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Hearts with Ross Doohan coming in and the former Celtic youth will start on Wednesday night.

"We have a good squad. Ross did really well and Tom [Ritchie] has been called back for this week," said Thelin.

"For me it's more about always the players, how they train so hard, they want so much and then they get small setbacks.

"We have to support them now so they can come back even better and even stronger and put the belief in the players we have available.

"We have a good medical team here and we're going to support them with everything we have."

Celtic made six changes for Saturday's emphatic win against Ross County with five of those players scoring.

Luke McCowan was their star player, scoring the second and providing an assist for three of the other goals.

Rodgers has seen a vast improvement in the summer signing.

He said: "When I see the likes of Luke McCowan coming in and seeing how he's adapting to our style of play, seeing his winning mentality, seeing his winning attitude, then it lets me see he's become one of us.

"That's the process and you've got to give players the opportunity and because of how we play, it's very structured, it's very synchronised.

"He and a few of the others now are at the level where they know their role on the team.

"So it's great to have that going in. The players were absolutely brilliant at the weekend and now, whatever we do for tomorrow night, I expect the same.

"For me it doesn't really matter whether you come through the system, whether you're a free or whether you're a record signing. It's producing every day on the training field and then obviously performing in the games.

"Luke has done that, so I would have no qualms of putting him into a game away at Aberdeen tomorrow night, absolutely none."