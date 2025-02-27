Scottish Premiership: Hibs host Hearts, Celtic visit St Mirren on Sky and Rangers boss Barry Ferguson makes Ibrox return

Here's what to look out for this weekend at both ends of the table in the Scottish Premiership...

Celtic head to St Mirren on Saturday for the first of two games live on Sky this weekend as they look to build on their 5-1 win against Dundee in midweek.

Daizen Maeda took his goal tally for the season to 25 on Tuesday night and he has been directly involved in more goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than any other player.

St Mirren shocked Rangers last weekend but are winless in their last four home league games, last going longer without victory in December 2021.

There is a cracker in store at Easter Road on Sunday as Hibernian host Hearts.

David Gray's Hibs side are unbeaten in their last 12 Premiership games and are aiming to win back-to-back Edinburgh derbies for the first time since 2009 as they close in on third place.

The Jambos are also in fine form having won four of their last five league games to move to within four points of their city rivals.

Will Ferguson make winning Ibrox return?

It was a dramatic start for Barry Ferguson as Rangers came back from two down to win 4-2 at Kilmarnock in his first match since taking charge.

He praised the "heart and desire" at Rugby Park but has warned the players they need to maintain that level at Ibrox to stop the home fans from venting any frustration.

Their visitors Motherwell halted a six-game losing run in midweek as Michael Wimmer secured his first victory since taking charge.

The Steelmen have, though, lost each of their last three away games, their worst run on the road since 2017.

Saturday will mark captain James Tavernier's 500th appearance for Rangers - since his debut for the club in July 2015, the right-back has featured in 92.4 per cent of Rangers' matches.

Can St Johnstone take another step to survival?

There is a huge game at Dens Park on Saturday in the battle for Premiership survival as Dundee host bottom side St Johnstone.

Tony Docherty's side have been in freefall of late, without a top-flight win in seven, and another defeat would see them drop level on points with their opponents.

Victory for St Johnstone would hand them two away wins at Dundee within a single top-flight season for the first time since 1998-99.

Will Aberdeen bounce back against Dundee United?

Aberdeen will be aiming to bounce straight back from a tough midweek trip to Celtic Park when they take on Dundee United on Sunday.

The Dons have only lost one of their last 15 home league games against Dundee United and are unbeaten in their last seven.

Jim Goodwin will be looking for a response after his side fell to a 3-1 defeat to Hibs which saw them drop to fifth in the Premiership.

United have lost both of their last two away league games by an aggregate score of 0-4 - not since January 2021 have they suffered three successive away defeats without scoring in the Scottish Premiership.

Can Kilmarnock avoid a third straight defeat?

The battle at the bottom is set to go to the wire with Kilmarnock being dragged into it after back-to-back defeats.

They are 10th in the table, one point behind Saturday's opponents Ross County who also lost in midweek to bottom-of-the-table St Johnstone.

The Staggies have won both of this season's games against Kilmarnock. Derek McInnes' side are winless in their last eight Scottish Premiership games in Dingwall since a 2-1 victory in March 2017.