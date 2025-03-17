Celtic 2-3 Rangers: What did we learn from the latest Old Firm Scottish Premiership clash as away fans returned?

Celtic remain on course for a domestic treble, but does defeat in the last two Old Firm games suggest their grip on Scottish football is beginning to weaken?

Brendan Rodgers' side are 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership, but does back-to-back Old Firm defeats for the first time in over four years suggest the gulf isn't what it once was?

Even the manager admitted he has "something to think about" after conceding six goals in their last two league games against their rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers

Tiredness didn't appear much of an issue for Rangers after their Europa League exploits as Barry Ferguson became the club's first manager since Walter Smith in 1991 to win his first Old Firm game at Celtic Park.

What did we learn from the five-goal thriller at Parkhead?

Is mentality an issue for Celtic?

Image: Celtic were below their best against Rangers

Rodgers has often praised the "mental toughness" of his Celtic players this season as they stretched their title race lead, clinched the League Cup and impressed in the Champions League.

But why have they failed to show that same determination against Rangers this season when there isn't as much at stake?

Victory on Sunday would have taken Celtic to within two wins of another title. Even with defeat, the Hoops will clinch the title given their almost insurmountable lead.

The title was all but done when the Hoops lost 3-0 at Ibrox in January, with Rangers previously winning in May 2013 when the title was already wrapped up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expects his players to bounce back as they march towards the title

You have to look back to the 2021/22 season to when Rangers last won a meaningful Old Firm clash. Rangers inflicted defeat on Ange Postecoglou in his Old Firm debut, before knocking them out of the Scottish Cup later that season.

Celtic are well on their way to what would be a 13th Premiership title in 14 seasons and potentially a sixth treble in nine years.

With such standards having been set, Rodgers is demanding more from his team in the derbies in particular, with one remaining at Ibrox this season.

"It doesn't matter if you're one point ahead or 16 points ahead, you have to play with personality and we haven't done that."

Is Ferguson the man to take Rangers forward?

Image: Barry Ferguson is in charge at Rangers until the end of the season

The character of the Rangers players has been questioned regularly during a dismal domestic campaign.

A Scottish Cup exit to League One Queen's Park and six Premiership defeats highlighted weaknesses in the fragile side.

But they continued to impress in Europe and now, since Barry Ferguson took charge, they have got past Fenerbahce in the Europa League and won at Celtic Park for the first time since 2020.

"It takes a certain time to be a very good Rangers player. My group of players are certainly starting to show that," Ferguson said after Sunday's win.

The question is why are they impressing in the so-called bigger games while struggling against teams they should be able to beat?

Rangers have won two of this season's Old Firm league games, while losing once at Celtic Park. It is not their head-to-head with their rivals that is going to cost them the title again this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson hailed Rangers' spirit after the win

Ferguson is in charge until the end of the season and has insisted he is not looking any further ahead.

"I'm thinking, just make sure I go on a good run. This group of players keep trying to improve every single day we're in training and then come the end of May, I'll be away on a family holiday.

"Honestly, if you know me and anybody who's close to me, I don't think further ahead in my contract.

"So what I've got a job to do is to come in here and sort a few issues, slowly but surely.

"Myself and the coaching staff, and everybody who's still at the club, we're going in the right direction.

"But there's still a lot of things that we can improve on as a group of players, but also within the training centre, and that's something that we're desperate to do."

When can Celtic win the Premiership?

Victory on Sunday would have moved Celtic to within two wins of another league title.

With 12 points needed, they can clinch it before the top-six split IF they win all three games and Rangers drop points.

Rodgers won't be too concerned when the title comes, but he will be hoping to take his side to Ibrox for the final meeting of the season as champions.

Despite Sunday's disappointment, the manager has still only lost three of the 22 derbies he's taken charge of, giving him a win percentage unsurpassed by any other manager in either club's history.

The return of away Old Firm fans

Image: Away fans returned to the Old Firm league clash for the first time since 2023

Away Old Firm fans returned to the league fixture for the first time since 2023, with almost two-and-a-half thousand Rangers supporters allowed into Celtic Park.

They had to be inside two hours before kick-off but they made plenty of noise until after full-time.

There is no doubt the added support adds to the fixtures with loud celebrations at all the goals, rather than a strange silence as in previous games.

Rangers had lost their last four matches at Ibrox, albeit progressing past Fenerbahce on penalties, so it is probably a stretch to suggest having their own supporter there was why they won.

One thing is clear: they added to the atmosphere at a brilliant fixture that always matters.