Vaclav Cerny: Rangers forward probed by Police Scotland after spraying water bottle towards Celtic fans during Old Firm

Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny is at the centre of a police probe over his actions in the aftermath of his side's late winner in Sunday's dramatic Old Firm clash at Celtic.

The Czech Republic international, 27, was spotted apparently spraying water towards the home fans with a water bottle as he raced along the touchline to celebrate team-mate Hamza Igamane's 88th-minute winner.

Sky Sports captured the incident as the cameras panned to interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson on the touchline.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers

The actions of Cerny - who is on loan at Ibrox from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg - sparked a furious reaction from the home supporters, with police and security forced to step in to defuse the situation.

Image: Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny spraying Celtic fans with a water bottle during the Old Firm match. Pic: Sky Sports

"With regards to the match at Celtic Park, we can also confirm that the Club has raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities," Celtic said in a statement released on Monday night.

Police Scotland has now confirmed it is looking into the incident, with a force spokesperson saying: "Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing."

Rangers have been contacted for comment.

Image: Hamza Igamane after the winning goal at Celtic Park on Sunday. Pic: PA

In Sunday's encounter, Rangers stunned Celtic with their first Celtic Park win since 2020 to extend their rivals' wait for another Scottish Premiership title.

Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande had put the visitors 2-0 up at half-time, before Celtic's Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate levelled the match.

Image: Rangers' interim manager Barry Ferguson celebrating his team's win over rivals Celtic. Pic: PA

Igamane's stunning strike after 88 minutes settled the clash, but Rangers remain 13 points behind Brendan Rodgers's men in the Scottish Premiership title race.