Vaclav Cerny: Rangers forward probed by Police Scotland after spraying water bottle towards Celtic fans during Old Firm
Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny sprayed water towards Celtic fans in Sunday's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park; Police Scotland confirmed it is looking into the incident, which occurred after Hamza Igamane's last-gasp winner for Rangers; Rangers 13 points behind Celtic in title race
Tuesday 18 March 2025 10:19, UK
Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny is at the centre of a police probe over his actions in the aftermath of his side's late winner in Sunday's dramatic Old Firm clash at Celtic.
The Czech Republic international, 27, was spotted apparently spraying water towards the home fans with a water bottle as he raced along the touchline to celebrate team-mate Hamza Igamane's 88th-minute winner.
- Igamane stunner gives Rangers victory in Old Firm thriller
- Boyd: Ferguson is the 'leader' Rangers need after Old Firm victory
- Stream Scottish Premiership and more with NOW
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
Sky Sports captured the incident as the cameras panned to interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson on the touchline.
The actions of Cerny - who is on loan at Ibrox from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg - sparked a furious reaction from the home supporters, with police and security forced to step in to defuse the situation.
"With regards to the match at Celtic Park, we can also confirm that the Club has raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities," Celtic said in a statement released on Monday night.
Police Scotland has now confirmed it is looking into the incident, with a force spokesperson saying: "Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing."
Rangers have been contacted for comment.
In Sunday's encounter, Rangers stunned Celtic with their first Celtic Park win since 2020 to extend their rivals' wait for another Scottish Premiership title.
Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande had put the visitors 2-0 up at half-time, before Celtic's Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate levelled the match.
Igamane's stunning strike after 88 minutes settled the clash, but Rangers remain 13 points behind Brendan Rodgers's men in the Scottish Premiership title race.