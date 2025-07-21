Rangers, Hibernian & Dundee Utd learn respective Champions League, Europa League and Conference League third qualifying round draws

Rangers will face Czech side Viktoria Plzen or Swiss outfit Servette if they get past Panathinaikos in their Champions League second-round qualifying tie.

Russell Martin's first competitive game as Gers boss comes against the Greek side at Ibrox on Tuesday night before the return game in Athens the following week.

The Govan club have to go through three qualifying rounds if they are to reach the Champions League group stage.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is challenging captain James Tavernier to fight for his place, insisting there is space for both him and on-loan signing Max Aarons in his new-look side

Should Rangers lose to Panathinaikos, they will face the winners of the tie between Turkish side Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

What about Hibs?

Image: Hibs finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season

Hibernian, who play Midtjylland in the Europa League second qualifying round, with the first game in Denmark on Thursday night, will face Fredrikstad of Norway if they get through.

The Europa League third qualifying round games take place on August 7 and August 14.

Should Hibs lose to Midtjylland, they will drop into the Conference League third qualifier and will face Ukrainian side Oleksandriya or Partizan Belgrade from Serbia.

What about Dundee Utd?

Image: Jim Goodwin led Dundee United to a top-six finish in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership

Dundee United will clash with FK Decic of Montenegro or Rapid Vienna of Austria if they overcome UNA Strassen from Luxembourg in the second qualifying round.

Defeat against UNA Strassen would mean Jim Goodwin's side drop out of Europe entirely.

When are Celtic & Aberdeen in action?

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic still have more business in the transfer market to do in order to strengthen in certain areas

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic enter in the Champions League play-off round, with the first leg on August 19/20 and return tie the week after.

If Brendan Rodgers' side win, they'll enter the League Phase for the second consecutive season, while defeat would see them drop into the Europa League group stages.

Aberdeen are in the Europa League play-offs after winning the Scottish Cup and will be in action on August 21 and 28.

Victory for Jimmy Thelin's side will secure a group stage spot, while defeat would see them drop into the Conference League.

