Scottish Premiership: Can Rangers and Aberdeen win to ease pressure on Russell Martin and Jimmy Thelin?

Rangers have made their worst start since 1978 with Aberdeen not far behind as both sides remain winless in the Premiership this season.

Kilmarnock and Motherwell are also without a league victory so far, but the pressure is far greater for Russell Martin and Jimmy Thelin with the sides sitting 11th and 12th after five games.

Rangers are away to Livingston on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with fans continuing to lose patience with the head coach following Thursday night's Europa League defeat to Genk.

While Martin retains the belief that his Rangers team will come good, he has won just three of 12 games in all competitions so far.

If Rangers fail to win at Livi, they will match their worst start to a league season - a feat guaranteed to further heighten the fan protests against the head coach and chief executive Patrick Stewart.

David Martindale's side, who have won one of six on their top-flight return, have failed to beat Rangers in their last 21 meetings.

Aberdeen have yet to score a goal in the Premiership this season and have made their worst league start for 26 years.

The Dons have managed to win one competitive game since their Scottish Cup victory in May, with Thelin admitting after their midweek defeat to Dundee United that they are "rock bottom".

Motherwell have also yet to win in the Premiership this season but are also unbeaten with five straight draws.

Jens Berthel Askou will be hoping his players can follow up their League Cup win against Aberdeen with a victory this weekend to lift themselves further up the table.

Will unbeaten runs end?

Image: Celtic fans protested against the board ahead of their League Cup win last weekend

While Aberdeen and Rangers are toiling at the foot of the table, Celtic, Hibernian and Hearts are unbeaten so far.

Celtic return to Parkhead to face Hibs on Saturday after five away games in all competitions, with fan protests against the board set to continue.

Image: Celtic's Kelechi Iheanacho (L) came off the bench to score against Red Star Belgrade

Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in the Premiership, into the League Cup semi-finals and drew away to Red Star Belgrade in their opening Europa League match in midweek, but supporters still want change at the top.

Hibs threw away a two-goal lead at Falkirk in midweek but remain unbeaten and head to Celtic Park looking for their first win there since 2010.

David Gray's team have drawn more games in the Scottish Premiership in 2025 than any other side.

Hearts are looking to continue their blistering league start under Derek McInnes, knowing a win could see them end the weekend top of the table given they trail Celtic by just one goal.

Image: Lawrence Shankland has scored six goals in all competitions for Hearts this season

They are at home to Falkirk as the sides meet in the top flight for the first time in 15 years.

The Jambos will be hoping Lawrence Shankland continues to impress - the striker has scored seven goals and set up a further three in his last nine Premiership games.

What else is at stake?

Image: Stuart Kettlewell is still looking for his first Premiership win since taking charge at Kilmarnock

Stuart Kettlewell is still looking for his first Premiership win as Kilmarnock manager with a tough test at Dundee United on Saturday.

United piled more pressure on Aberdeen in midweek, with the league's current top scorer Ivan Dolcek taking his tally to five in five games.

Image: St Mirren are unbeaten in their last seven top-flight games

St Mirren will be looking to hold onto their formidable home form when they host Dundee.

The Buddies are unbeaten in their last seven league games in Paisley, but they have lost their last two meetings with the Dark Blues.

After beating Livingston, Steven Pressley's side could secure back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since March 2024.