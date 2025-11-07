Celtic vs Rangers: Jack Butland and Auston Trusty have their say on League Cup incident

The fallout from Rangers' League Cup defeat to Celtic continues with Jack Butland and Auston Trusty speaking for the first time since the incident that has dominated the post-match discussion.

Trusty's boot appeared to connect with Butland's head before the Celtic man was shown a yellow card from referee Nick Walsh with no VAR intervention.

Rangers voiced their discontent to the Scottish FA following Sunday's 3-1 defeat, which they ended with 10 players after Thelo Aasgaard's sending off.

While Butland finds it "difficult to accept" as he fears a "precedent" being set, Trusty insists he had no fear of a red card believing their Old Firm rivals' reaction is a consequence of losing.

"Was there a massive amount of malice involved?" Butland asked.

"Not necessarily. You'd like to think that you're protected, in a sense, from things like that.

"Seeing it afterwards, it was perhaps later than I thought in real time as well. So, a difficult one to accept.

"Difficult to accept that that's perhaps a precedent that is going to continue if that's a similar situation against any team, regardless of who it is.

"Obviously, with the addition of all the assistance that the referees perhaps get nowadays, we can only hope moving forward that the right decisions get made and it stays as fair as it possibly can."

The sides were level at 1-1 when the incident took place, with Rangers already down to 10 following Aasgaard's red.

"I tapped him and obviously it wasn't, I didn't boot him in the head," Trusty said.

"You could see my demeanour and my reaction to tapping him in the head. No, I didn't think it was anything," the 27-year-old said.

"I was just obviously apologetic. No one means to boot somebody in the head or kick somebody in the head. I obviously tapped him in the head and that's all it was.

"I didn't really think anything much of it. I obviously was apologetic and you'd see my hands to him and say sorry, no matter rivalry or whatever it is, that's not the kind of human I am.

"I think it's just Rangers vs Celtic. I think no matter whatever side has a positive result, the other side's going to say whatever.

"It's just how football works, you know, in this country and from this rivalry. I don't think you can really escape that."