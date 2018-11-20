Mikey Johnston signs new Celtic deal until 2023

Mikey Johnston is delighted to sign a new deal with the Hoops

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has signed a new contract that will keep him at Parkhead until the summer of 2023.

The highly-rated 19-year-old joins Olivier Ntcham, Ryan Christie and James Forrest, who all recently signed new deals with the Scottish champions.

Johnston, who made his debut for the Hoops just one month after his 17th birthday at the end of the 2016/17 season, has played 14 times for the first team.

"I'm absolutely delighted," Johnston told Celtic TV.

"It's incredible for me and my family to commit my future here. It's unbelievable to have been part of this amazing club for 10 years and I'm excited for the future.

"I hope I can play my part. The club have given me a lot of confidence to go on and I'm going to try and repay them for that."

Johnston believes he has made improvements in his game and is now focusing on earning a place in Brendan Rodgers' first team.

He added: "I feel I've developed a lot since making my debut two seasons ago.

"It's hard coming in from a boy's game and into a man's game, but I feel I've improved a lot.

"You don't see a lot behind the scenes but I've improved a lot and I'm hoping I can kick on and show everyone that.

"There's been a lot of good players who have come up through the Celtic youth system and hopefully I can carry that on and go and show everyone what I'm about.

"You need to have confidence to be a winger at Celtic. The fans love players who are going to go out and try to entertain them and score goals and create assists. I have the confidence and I'm wanting to show that.

"Hopefully I can break into the team and start playing every week. I want to develop, improve and keep enjoying my football."