Sky Sports to become the home of Ladbrokes Premiership from 2020

Sky Sports will be the only place to see live Ladbrokes Premiership action from 2020, after agreeing a new five-year partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

Sky Sports will show up to 48 live Ladbrokes Premiership matches every season, as well as the nail-biting Premiership/Championship Play-offs, on its dedicated channel, Sky Sports Football.

As well as being able to watch live Ladbrokes Premiership action every weekend of the season, Sky Sports customers will be able to follow every twist and turn with in-game clips delivered straight to their device and highlights of every single Ladbrokes Premiership fixture.

Alfredo Morelos shrugs off Scott Brown in what was a keenly-fought Old Firm clash

With Celtic's dominance being challenged by Steven Gerrard's Rangers, a resurgent Hearts and Hibs, Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock and last year's runners-up Aberdeen, the Ladbrokes Premiership has never been more competitive.

And that has been reflected in viewing, with audiences for Ladbrokes Premiership games on Sky Sports this year soaring 87 per cent, year-on-year.

Hearts' Olly Lee holds off Hibernian's Stevie Mallan

Barney Francis, Sky Sports' managing director, said: "This is a hugely exciting time for Scottish football - something that has been reflected in the number of fans tuning in to watch on Sky Sports.

"With more games, in-game clips and highlights of every single Ladbrokes Premiership clash, fans won't miss a minute. Add in live coverage of Scotland's Nations League campaign, and every European Championship and World Cup Qualifier and we've really got the Scottish game covered."

Scotland vs Israel Live on

Neil Doncaster, Chief Executive of the Scottish Professional Football League, commented: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure an exclusive partnership with the UK's leading sports broadcaster. This deal demonstrates Sky Sports' commitment to showcasing the pinnacle of Scottish football."

Sky Sports coverage of the SPFL is hosted by Hayley McQueen, with expert analysis from Andy Walker, Kris Boyd, Kris Commons and more.

Celtic captain Scott Brown with the Scottish Premiership trophy

Fans can keep up with the latest developments in the Scottish game via weekly debate show, SPFL Matters, via Sky Sports News, across SkySports.com and a range of social and platforms.

The SPFL is the latest example of Sky Sports securing rights for the long term, and offering customers even more value: 128 Premier League games a season from next season, with more of the biggest games; up to 182 games a season from the EFL, through to 2024; the exclusive home of Formula One from 2019; the only place to see England home cricket and the new domestic T20 competition live through to 2024; and many more.