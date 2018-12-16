Brendan Rodgers wants two new strikers to boost Celtic options

Odsonne Edouard is the only first-team Celtic striker available at the moment

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign two strikers in the January transfer window.

With Moussa Dembele having left to join Lyon in the summer and Leigh Griffiths taking time out due to personal reasons, Frenchman Odsonne Edouard is the only forward currently available to Rodgers.

Celtic are through to the last 32 of the Europa League and chasing their eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, leaving Rodgers requiring support for Edouard in attack.

"We might need two in January because we want three strikers," Rodgers said ahead of Sunday's game at Hibernian - live on Sky Sports.

"We know we can't go through the number of games we have at the intensity we play at with the same striker.

"It's something we'll definitely look at. It's always been a focus but Leigh's situation narrows it."