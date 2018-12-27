Scott Sinclair says Celtic will blank out 'different' Ibrox atmosphere

Scott Sinclair says Celtic will play their own game at Ibrox

Scott Sinclair says Celtic will blank out the atmosphere at Ibrox and focus on playing their own brand of football when they face Rangers on Saturday.

The usual atmosphere of an Old Firm clash is likely to be different at the weekend with only 800 Hoops fans able to make the trip to Ibrox after Rangers slashed Celtic's away allocation.

The Scottish champions have won all four games at Ibrox since their Glasgow rivals rejoined them in the Scottish Premiership, and Sinclair believes they can brush aside the change in surroundings at the game, live on Sky Sports.

Rangers vs Celtic Live on

"I'm sure it will be a little bit different, but for us players and professionals we'll go out there, get our heads down and make sure we play good football," he said.

Sinclair scored twice at Ibrox in his first season in Scotland and he is relishing the prospect of facing Rangers with top spot up for grabs - Celtic are three points and seven goals better off than Steven Gerrard's side.

"I enjoy those games," Sinclair said. "All the players are always up for it and the big occasions are exciting to play in.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair celebrates his second goal against Aberdeen with Tom Rogic

"We have some good memories there in recent seasons but this is another game so we'll go into that and play it like we would anyone else."

Sinclair did not feature in Celtic's most recent trip to Ibrox - a 3-2 win in March - but his Boxing Day hat-trick at Aberdeen has put him in line to start, especially as Australia midfielder Tom Rogic is missing because of international commitments.

0:43 Brendan Rodgers confirms a solution could not be reached with the Australian national team and Tom Rogic will miss the Old Firm derby with Rangers Brendan Rodgers confirms a solution could not be reached with the Australian national team and Tom Rogic will miss the Old Firm derby with Rangers

"Personally, for me you can't do much better than score a hat-trick to give you confidence going into the next game," Sinclair said. "We're all in good spirits in the camp and looking forward to the weekend."