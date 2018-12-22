Tom Rogic set to miss Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm clash

Celtic will be without midfielder Tom Rogic for their Old Firm clash with rivals Rangers, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Rogic will join up with Australia's international squad following Celtic's Boxing Day fixture with Aberdeen, and will be away with the national side thereafter.

Celtic travel to Rangers on Saturday, December 29, live on Sky Sports, for their final Premiership fixture of the calendar year.

Rodgers confirmed Rogic's unavailability following Celtic's 3-0 victory over Dundee on Saturday, which put them three points clear at the summit.

The 26-year-old's departure to the international scene comes as a result of the Asia Cup, which kicks off for Australia with a match against Jordan in Abu Dhabi on January 6.

"We'll prepare for him, after the Aberdeen game, not to be here," Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"It's hugely disappointing for him because he loves those games, really enjoys them and has played well in them. It's part of the life of a Celtic player playing in those games.

"It's a real shame for him, especially if a sensible solution could have been found for him to have played, travelled and then been involved for them a week or so later."

Rodgers had previously admitted Rogic was torn between club and country but said talks had initially remained ongoing with the Australian federation.