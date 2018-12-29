Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits Rangers were 'best team'

3:45 Brendan Rodgers admitted that the better team won as Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby to go level with their rivals at the top of the table Brendan Rodgers admitted that the better team won as Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby to go level with their rivals at the top of the table

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had no complaints with Celtic's Old Firm defeat, admitting Rangers were the better team.

Ryan Jack broke Rodgers' run of Old Firm dominance - 10 wins and two draws from 12 derby clashes - as he struck a lone goal to seal a 1-0 win.

Counterpart Steven Gerrard admitted his side could have been far more comfortable and Rodgers offered no excuses for what he described as a below-par performance.

"The best team won, no excuses. We weren't at our best," Rodgers told Sky Sports.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was philosophical about defeat to rivals Rangers

"We had a lot of unforced mistakes and didn't create as much as we'd like. With players missing and unfit, it took a bit of strength from us.

"We were not precise or clean enough with our passing. We defended well but our decision making wasn't as bright or crisp as it normally is and we brought pressure onto ourselves.

"They will feel the hurt of the day but it will make them better going forward. It's collective.

"Whenever we lose, I assume responsibility as the manager but sometimes the other team play better than you."