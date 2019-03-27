Celtic title almost in the bag, says Craig Beattie

Avoiding defeat in the Old Firm game should be enough for Celtic to secure the Scottish Premiership title for an eighth successive season, according to former Hoops striker Craig Beattie.

Celtic host Rangers on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football HD, with a 10-point cushion over their Glasgow rivals and eight games remaining.

Rangers won 1-0 at Ibrox when the sides met in December, with Celtic also winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

"If you don't lose, I think the title's in the bag," Beattie told Sky Sports News. "I don't think Rangers can pick up anywhere near the amount of points to challenge, let alone go on and win the league.

"Rangers' recent form has been very, very poor.

"What Steven Gerrard and Rangers have to do is try and put some good, quality performances together and try and get some back-to-back wins."

With the league split looming, both sides' fixture lists are set to get a little more challenging, and former Rangers striker Billy Dodds is doubtful as to whether Rangers can find the consistency to mount a serious assault on Celtic's title.

Dodds agreed a draw would probably see Celtic crowned champions, but believes his former side can defeat their rivals on Sunday.

"I'll give them a chance, no doubt," said Dodds. "Celtic will be desperate to win it of course, but if they get a draw I think everybody knows the league will be over.

"If Rangers win, they'll believe but it's going to be a tough ask. The consistency has not been there all season, so why should it be there at the end.

"If they're going to try and claw Celtic back they have to win virtually every game."