David Turnbull at Celtic to complete transfer from Motherwell

David Turnbull is at Celtic to complete his move to the Scottish champions from Motherwell.

Turnbull last week rejected a move to Celtic amid interest from English clubs, including Premier League newcomers Norwich, who matched the Hoops' £3.25m bid for the talented 19-year-old.

But Celtic have since held positive talks with Turnbull's representatives despite initially failing to agree personal terms with last season's Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year.

Neil Lennon is predicting a bright future for the Motherwell academy graduate and hopes Celtic will be in a position to announce Turnbull's signing later on Friday.

"We've identified David [and followed him] for quite a while," Lennon told Sky Sports News, shortly after confirmation of the Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Neil Lennon is convinced Celtic is the best place for Turnbull to develop

"He's here in the building and hopefully we'll have a brief chat with him before he goes off to do his medical today.

"We like the younger players. We have had great success with developing players over the last 10 or 15 years. We see David following that pathway as well.

"He had a sensational first season with Motherwell, we were very impressed with him. We're hoping that things can get concluded today and we can announce him later on."

