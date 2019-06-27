Leigh Griffiths admits it is 'great to be back' after scoring on Celtic return

1:33 Leigh Griffiths admitted his time away from football was tough 'physically and mentally' Leigh Griffiths admitted his time away from football was tough 'physically and mentally'

Leigh Griffiths admitted it was "great to be back" after scoring in his return to action to Celtic during Wednesday’s preseason friendly against SC Pinkafeld.

The Scotland striker had not featured since December due to a combination of injury and personal issues.

But he bounced back from his off-field problems to fire Celtic level as Neil Lennon's side recovered from losing a shock opener to thrash the Austrian amateur side 6-1.

"It is great to be back," Griffiths told Sky Sports News. "I have been waiting for this for almost six months now. It is great to be pulling on a shirt and getting minutes under my belt.

"Preseason is all about getting that sharpness back. I have been training very hard for the last three or four months but there is nothing like stepping out onto a pitch and playing a game."

Griffiths took time away from the game last season due to personal issues "outside the football environment".

The 28-year-old admits it was a difficult period for him but he is happy to be to be back and insists he is firmly focused on helping Celtic continue their recent dominance of Scottish football.

"It has been very tough - mentally and physically," Griffiths admitted. "But it is not just about me.

"It is about the guys who were there all [last] season, working hard, and we won the treble again.

"We need to look forward now and make sure we qualify for the Champions League, and win another treble.

"There is always going to be pressure at a club like this but we have handled that for the last three years now, winning nine trophies on the bounce and we want to make that 12."