Luca Connell at Celtic training ground ahead of potential move

Luca Connell could be moving to Celtic this summer

Bolton's Luca Connell was at Celtic's training ground on Thursday ahead of a potential move to the Scottish Premiership champions, Sky Sports News understands.

Connell is currently on a 12-month scholar contract at Bolton but due to the situation over unpaid wages the player is in a position to serve notice on the League One side and walk away from the club.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is hoping to take advantage of Bolton's financial instability, with the 18-year-old potentially costing as little as a few hundred thousand pounds to clubs outside the English leagues with Bolton in administration.

However, other clubs in England are interested and any compensation Bolton would be due from them is not expected to be much more.

Connell is a product of Bolton's academy and a Republic of Ireland youth international, and he was recently called up to the senior squad by Mick McCarthy. He admitted earlier this week it would be a privilege to play for Celtic.

