Kieran Tierney: Arsenal have not yet met Celtic's valuation, says Neil Lennon

0:42 Neil Lennon says Celtic will not budge over their valuation over Arsenal target Kieran Tierney Neil Lennon says Celtic will not budge over their valuation over Arsenal target Kieran Tierney

Neil Lennon says Celtic will not budge over their valuation of Kieran Tierney amid continued interest from Arsenal.

Celtic have rejected two offers from the Premier League club and reportedly value the left-back at £25m.

Arsenal's previous offer was worth that amount but Celtic were unhappy with the structure of the bid and want more cash upfront rather than in add-ons.

Lennon has been relaxed about the situation and says the Scottish Premiership champions will not do business until they are happy.

He said: "Obviously the window in England shuts on Thursday. It can be an unsettling period for any player. We have rejected two bids and the clubs know the valuation that we value Kieran [Tierney] at and it's not been met.

"He is dealing with it very well. We are living in an age now where it's coming at you from all angles, especially on social media. He is only 22. We have to be mindful of that as well. He is trying to keep his feet on the ground and stay focused on the present."

Motherwell vs Celtic Live on

The deadline for Premier League transfer window closes on August 8 at 5pm, and Lennon believes it is a benefit to Scottish clubs that they can still buy players until September 2.

He added: "I think it helps. It gives us that little bit longer to assess things and players could then become available who aren't at the minute.

"Maybe they are looking for regular first-team football or looking for something fresh. I think it's an advantage for us."

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership season at home to St Johnstone on Saturday afternoon.