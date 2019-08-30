Neil Lennon: Celtic happy as Old Firm underdog but why are Rangers favourites?

1:23 Neil Lennon says Celtic are happy to be underdogs for Sunday's Old Firm match at Rangers Neil Lennon says Celtic are happy to be underdogs for Sunday's Old Firm match at Rangers

Neil Lennon says Celtic are happy to play the role of underdog in Sunday's Old Firm match at Rangers, but does not understand how his side are not favourites.

The two teams face off at Ibrox this weekend, live on Sky Sports Football, having both made a perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with three wins out of three.

Rangers vs Celtic Live on

Home advantage proved key in the fixture last season, with Rangers winning both league meetings at Ibrox, and bookmakers have backed Steven Gerrard's side to continue that trend.

"If the bookies think that Rangers are favourites then good. That suits me fine," said Lennon.

"I don't know why [Rangers are favourites] because our form has been fantastic. We're in goalscoring form and we're winning games convincingly.

Rangers beat Celtic twice at home last season

"It's not bad being the underdog with the way we're playing at the minute. I'll take that.

"The game at Ibrox has been looming on the horizon for a few weeks. Both teams are going into the game in very good form.

"It will be high octane, noisy, colourful, competitive and difficult to predict. There may be goals in it, there may not. Form goes out the window.

"I just want us to put in a strong performance which I know the team are capable of."

0:36 Former Rangers midfielder Ian Durrant says the club have closed the gap on Celtic ahead of the first Old Firm game of the season Former Rangers midfielder Ian Durrant says the club have closed the gap on Celtic ahead of the first Old Firm game of the season

'Early title talk is rubbish'

Despite Celtic and Rangers gaining early ground on the rest of the league, Lennon was adamant to shoot down any talk of Sunday's game being an early marker in the title race.

"That is just rubbish all that talk," he said. "It's our fourth game of the season, there's 34 to go after that.

"You can ask me that around February or March and we will have some sort of idea where we are in the table.

"We get too hysterical too early. Game to game, every performance gets analysed to death.

"To say it's a marker or a defining moment in the season, sorry I'm not buying into that at all."