Celtic sign Mohamed Elyounoussi from Southampton on season-long loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi could make his Celtic debut against Rangers on Sunday

Celtic have signed Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old moved to the Premier League club for £16m on a five-year deal from Basel last summer and went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions.

Elyounoussi, who has 22 caps for Norway, joins up with Neil Lennon's squad ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby against Rangers, live on Sky Sports.

"I can't wait to get started and pull on the jersey for the first time," Elyounoussi told the club website.

"It's an iconic, historic club so it's a great move for me. Obviously, I know it's a massive club with lots of fans."

Elyounoussi has already played at Celtic Park, when he scored and provided an assist for Molde - then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - in a 2-1 Europa League group stage win in 2015, repeating that in the reverse fixture.

The winger also has experienced in the Champions League and believes his experience will ensure he is ready for the expectation of winning silverware at the Scottish champions.

"I've been lucky enough to play in the Champions League and the Europa League and I have some experience from the Premier League as well. So I'll bring that to Celtic," he said.

"I've also been fortunate enough to win titles in both Norway and Switzerland, so I know what it's about, to be favourites to win the league and the pressure that's demanded from everyone, especially the fans, to win games and win titles.

"So that's the experience I can bring."

