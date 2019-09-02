Celtic agree fee for Greg Taylor with Kilmarnock

Greg Taylor has one cap for Scotland

Celtic have agreed a fee with Kilmarnock for full-back Greg Taylor, according to Sky sources.

Taylor has already had his medical with the Scottish champions as all parties attempt to complete a deal before the midnight deadline.

The Scotland international trained with the national team on Monday afternoon before a breakthrough was made between the two clubs.

Taylor is now due to make his way from Edinburgh to Glasgow to finalise the transfer.

It is understood Celtic defenders Calvin Miller and Jack Hendry will not move to Kilmarnock as part of the deal.

League One Bolton had also made a enquiry for Hendry but could not get a deal done due to time constraints.