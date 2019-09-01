Greg Taylor undergoes Celtic medical ahead of move from Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock full-back Greg Taylor has been the subject of interest from both Celtic and Sunderland

Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor has undergone a medical ahead of a proposed move to Celtic, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood that the deal may not be completed until late on Monday, just before the European transfer deadline.

Both clubs have agreed in principle that the Scotland left-back can move from Rugby Park to Glasgow, while personal terms have also been agreed, but the deal hinges on two Celtic players heading in the other direction.

Kilmarnock hope to sign centre half Jack Hendry on a season-long loan deal, and left-back Calvin Miller on a permanent transfer; until the details surrounding those two players are completed, Taylor's move will not be finalised.

Lennon said after Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers that he was "hopeful" Taylor would sign before Monday night's deadline, but that there was "a hold up at the Kilmarnock end".

Taylor is due to meet up for training with the Scotland squad on Monday ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers but is unlikely to take any part with the national team until he finalises his move to Celtic.