Greg Taylor arrives at Parkhead after Celtic agree fee with Kilmarnock

Last Updated: 02/09/19 9:08pm
Greg Taylor has arrived at Celtic Park to complete the final details of a potential Deadline Day move from Kilmarnock. Warning: Flash photography
Greg Taylor has arrived at Parkhead ahead of his move to Celtic from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee.

The two clubs agreed a fee for the left-back on Monday.

Taylor has already had his medical with the Scottish champions as all parties attempt to complete a deal before the midnight deadline.
Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson brings details on left-back Greg Taylor's move from Kilmarnock to Celtic for an undisclosed fee
The Scotland international trained with the national team on Monday afternoon before a breakthrough was made between the two clubs.

It is understood Celtic defenders Calvin Miller and Jack Hendry will not move to Kilmarnock as part of the deal.

League One Bolton had also made a enquiry for Hendry but could not get a deal done due to time constraints.

