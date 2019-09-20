Celtic fined £11,000 over incidents at Europa League clash with AIK

Supporters clashed with stewards at AIK's stadium during the Europa League qualifier

Celtic have been fined €12,500 (£11,000) by UEFA over incidents at their Europa League playoff second-leg clash with AIK in Sweden.

The Scottish Premiership club was charged after supporters set off fireworks inside the Friends Arena in Stockholm and also over the throwing of objects during the game.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed on Friday that it had ruled against Celtic and issued them with a financial penalty.

AIK were also fined €8,000 (£7,000) after stairways inside the stadium were blocked.

The game was marred by trouble between supporters and stewards but Celtic said after the game that they had received intelligence that their away end had been infiltrated by fans from Hammarby, who are AIK's fierce domestic rivals.

0:27 Celtic manager Neil Lennon responds to Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio saying 'Celtic are like Juventus' Celtic manager Neil Lennon responds to Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio saying 'Celtic are like Juventus'

Stockholm Police told Sky Sports News after the game that Celtic fans had generally "behaved very well" although some fans were briefly taken into custody before the game for being drunk.

Celtic won the game 4-1 to secure a place in the group stage, which they opened on Thursday with a 1-1 draw in France against Rennes.