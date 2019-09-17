Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for August

Odsonne Edouard scored the opener in Celtic's 2-0 win against Rangers

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for August.

Edouard scored three goals for league champions Celtic last month, including the opening goal in a 2-0 Old Firm derby win against Rangers at Ibrox on September 1, which is included as the game was originally scheduled for the previous day.

The 21-year-old, who signed permanently last summer from Paris Saint-Germain after a successful season-long loan, won the award in March as Celtic went on to win a historic "treble treble".

Edouard also scored against Sarajevo in the Champions League second qualifying round, in defeat against Cluj and victory against AIK in the Europa League play-off first-leg Sweden.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was named Manager of the Month as the Hoops won all four of their league matches ahead of September's international break.