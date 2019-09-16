Celtic's Jozo Simunovic to undergo knee surgery

Jozo Simunovic has not featured in Celtic's last four matches in all competitions

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic will undergo knee surgery that will keep him out of action for several weeks.

The 25-year-old last played for the Scottish Premiership champions in the first-leg of their Europa League qualifier against AIK on August 22.

Simunovic missed league wins over Rangers and Hamilton and joins Nir Bitton, Mikey Johnston, Luca Connell and Marian Shved on the sidelines for Thursday's Europa League match with Rennes.

1:40 Highlights of Celtic's 1-0 win at Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership Highlights of Celtic's 1-0 win at Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership

"Jozo's in for surgery," manager Neil Lennon told Celtic TV. "He's going to have a clean-out in the knee, an arthroscopy it's called."

"Nir and Mikey will be more towards the end of the month. There are no fresh injury worries from the weekend, just a couple of injured boys in training.

"Luca Connell picked up a slight thigh strain and Marian has a little ankle sprain as well, so they will be out for Thursday."

Watch Celtic live on Sky Sports Football on October 6 when they visit Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.