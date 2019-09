Neil Lennon has guided Celtic to four wins from four in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for August.

Lennon has guided the Hoops to four wins from four matches - including Sunday's 2-0 Old Firm win against Rangers at Ibrox, despite the match taking place on September 1 - as the game was originally scheduled to take place the previous day.

3:17 Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes settled the first Old Firm clash of the season as Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox. Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes settled the first Old Firm clash of the season as Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox.

More to follow…