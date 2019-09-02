Celtic sign Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee

Celtic have completed the signing of left-back Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

Taylor completed his medical with the Scottish champions on Saturday but the deal was thrown into doubt on Monday as all parties attempted to complete the transfer before the midnight deadline.

The Scotland international trained with the national team on Monday afternoon before a breakthrough was made between the two clubs.

He arrived at Parkhead to finalise his move on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old made his Kilmarnock debut in 2016 and played 41 times for the Ayrshire club last season.

Taylor is Neil Lennon's ninth summer signing after Celtic completed loan deals for Fraser Forster, Moritz Bauer and Mohamed Elyounoussi.