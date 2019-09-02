UEFA open disciplinary action against Celtic and AIK after Europa League incidents

Supporters clash with police at AIK's stadium during the Europa League qualifier

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings following Celtic's Europa League play-off second-leg victory away at Swedish side AIK Fotboll.

Celtic's charges relate to supporters setting off fireworks and throwing objects in the stands during their 4-1 win in Stockholm.

AIK have also been penalised by UEFA for blocking stairways at the Nationalarenan.

The aforementioned cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 19 September.

3:17 Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes settled the first Old Firm clash of the season as Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes settled the first Old Firm clash of the season as Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox

Goals from James Forrest, Christopher Jullien, Lewis Morgan and an own goal from Oscar Linner secured the victory for Neil Lennon's side on August 29.

The result means the Hoops progressed through to the Europa League group stages after missing out on Champions League qualification for a second consecutive season earlier last month, following their defeat to Romanian side CFR Cluj.