Celtic News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Jeremie Frimpong joins Celtic from Manchester City on four-year deal

Last Updated: 02/09/19 11:14pm

Jeremie Frimpong says his target is to get as many games as he can
Jeremie Frimpong says his target is to get as many games as he can

Celtic have completed the signing of Manchester City defender Jeremie Frimpong on a four-year deal.

Frimpong, 18, is a versatile left-back who can also play as a left-sided midfielder.

The Dutch-born defender has been in City's youth system for three years and was part of the side which reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy last season.

"It feels amazing to have joined Celtic. What a massive club to be part of," he told the club's website.

"I'm just lucky to have been picked and I'm grateful for everything. I'm just happy to be here and I just want to get on the pitch and show the fans everything that I've got.

"I'm looking forward to training with my new team-mates and getting to know them. They've got more experience than me, so I'm hoping they'll be able to help me as a player.

"I started going on YouTube to watch Celtic, and when they were on TV, I watched the games. I watched Sunday's match against Rangers. What a game! Celtic were brilliant and deserved to win.

"Now I can't wait to play at Celtic Park in front of the fans. Hopefully when I get on the pitch and do something good, I'll hear the noise for me."

Also See:

The Scottish Premiership champions have also completed the signing of senior left-back Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

Cetlic have already completed deals for Southampton youngster Jonathan Afolabi and Bolton's 18-year-old Luca Connell as Neil Lennon continues to build for the future.

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if 2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK