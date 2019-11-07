Neil Lennon wants Celtic to end poor record in Italy against Lazio

Neil Lennon wants Celtic to end an unwanted record when they take on Lazio in Rome on Thursday night.

Celtic have not won in 12 trips to Italy, with three draws and nine defeats ahead of their Europa League clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Scottish champions beat Lazio 2-1 at Parkhead last month and are top of Group E with seven points from three fixtures and now Lennon is keen to win on Italian soil.

Celtic's Christopher Jullien scoring the winner against Lazio in the Europa League

"Realistically it is going to be very difficult to win here. Records are there to be broken," the Northern Irishman said. "We are going to have to play very well and take our chances if and when they should arise.

"We know we probably won't dominate possession the way we would do normally in home games and we are going to have to show a huge amount of concentration and quality.

"In the context of the group it is such an important game. And there is so much quality on show.

1:10 Celtic train on the eve of their Europa League match with Lazio in Rome Celtic train on the eve of their Europa League match with Lazio in Rome

"It is my first time in Rome taking a team so it is a game we are very excited about and very motivated for."

Asked if the win against Lazio had given him confidence for the return match, the former Celtic midfielder said: "It was a classic game. Both teams played really well.

"We were winners on the night but we know how difficult the game is going to be.

"Lazio's form of late has been really good. They had another great victory in the San Siro [against AC Milan] on Sunday so we are under no illusions how big the job is, to come here and try to get a result.

Manuel Lazzari (left) celebrates scoring against Celtic with Lazio team-mate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

"But the players are also on great form, they have played very well domestically and obviously currently top the [Europa League] group.

"We know that can change very quickly, but we are here to try to get a positive result and there is good belief amongst us to do that."