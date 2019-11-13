Celtic's Christopher Jullien questions why John Kennedy would leave for Hibernian

John Kennedy has been at Celtic as a coach since 2014

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien questions why assistant manager John Kennedy would leave the club, amid rumours he will be approached for the Hibernian job.

Hibernian are expected to make an official approach to Celtic for permission to speak to Kennedy about their managerial vacancy, Sky Sports News understands.

Jullien, who arrived in the summer from Toulouse, insists he does not know why Kennedy would leave Celtic and reveals he has been an essential part of his integration into the squad.

Christopher Jullien has made 21 competitive appearances for Celtic this season

The French defender said: "Who would leave Celtic?

"I'm in love to that club for now, it's really good and I'm sure he loves that place. He's just been so good for us. He's a really good trainer and I'm really happy that he's been with us and he's with us for now.

"He tries to advise me on every part that I can do on the field and he's in a good place, we are in a good place and having him on my side every day is really enjoyable.

"He's been so good with me since I arrived. It's the only thing you can ask when you arrive in a club that someone is there for you, to tell you what you did good and what you did bad.

"Every time I have a problem or something like that on the field, or something I don't understand, I call out to him and he answers me so quickly and that's the thing I love about him."

Can Celtic go all the way in the Europa League?

Celtic qualified for the Europa League round of 32 with two wins against Lazio in the last two group matches and Jullien believes the Hoops have the capability to go further in the competition.

Jullien scored a late winner against Lazio in the Europa League in October

He said: "The two games against Lazio were unbelievable, that atmosphere was crazy and to know we have qualified with two games left, it's really good.

"We are going to stay focused because these games are not going to be easy for sure and we have got to battle in each game.

"We have a lot of good players, good staff who believe in us and we are in a good place right now.

"We don't want to jump at conclusions right now but just keep working on what we can do and focus on the field. We can have some goals but we will just be focused each game and we will see."