Hibernian set to make approach for Celtic's John Kennedy

John Kennedy has been at Celtic as a first-team coach since 2014

Hibernian are expected to make an official approach to Celtic for permission to speak to assistant manager John Kennedy about their managerial vacancy, Sky Sports News understands.

Neil Lennon said on Sunday that he didn't want to lose Kennedy, but he is high up on Hibs' shortlist, after impressing as a coach working under Brendan Rodgers and latterly Lennon.

Lennon himself left Hibernian in acrimonious circumstances earlier this year.

Harry Kewell was in attendance for Hibs' match at St Johnstone but was tight-lipped when asked about the job

Since arriving at Celtic he has built a close working relationship with Kennedy, but it's unclear how that, coupled with Lennon's recent history with Hibs, might influence the latter's thinking with regards to considering the Easter Road vacancy.

Jack Ross is also being considered by the Hibernian board, but the ex-Sunderland, St Mirren and Alloa manager is also interesting Hearts, where he previously worked in the youth academy.

Harry Kewell spoke to Sky Sports News on Saturday about the Hibernian vacancy, as he watched them beat St Johnstone, but he's not being considered as a candidate.

Paul Heckingbottom was sacked by Hibs after a 5-2 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup last week.