Harry Kewell watches Hibernian at St Johnstone - quiet on speculation

Harry Kewell insists he was in attendance at Hibernian's match at St Johnstone "as a friend of a friend" but refused to deny he is interested in taking over at Easter Road.

Hibernian sacked Paul Heckingbottom as manager this week and Kewell is in contention to succeed him.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has emerged as a front-runner to replace Heckingbottom, with John Hughes and Alan Stubbs also linked.

Asked about the speculation as he entered McDiarmid Park, Kewell told Sky Sports News: "Look I'm just here as a friend of a friend. I'm just watching.

Pressed on whether he is interested in the position, Kewell added: "I think it's a fantastic club.

"There's a lot of clubs up for new managers and obviously being out of work you are always speculated and all that. But, as I said, I'm just here to watch the game."

Hearts confirmed the sacking of Heckingbottom this week after nine months in charge of the Scottish Premiership club.

After guiding the club to a fifth-placed finish last season, Heckingbottom only managed one win in 11 league matches this campaign before losing his job.