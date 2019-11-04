Hibernian sack head coach Paul Heckingbottom

2:06 Charles Paterson provides the latest updates from Easter Road as Hibernian sack their head coach Paul Heckingbottom, according to Sky sources Charles Paterson provides the latest updates from Easter Road as Hibernian sack their head coach Paul Heckingbottom, according to Sky sources

Hibernian have sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom after seven months in charge of the Scottish Premiership club, according to Sky sources.

Heckingbottom guided Hibs to a fifth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last year, but this term failed to win a game since the opening day of the season against St Mirren, with the club currently sitting 10th in the table.

His exit comes after Hibs were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by Celtic following a 5-2 defeat at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, formerly in charge of Barnsley and Leeds, was appointed as manager in February and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Easter Road, taking him through to June 2022.

He succeeded Neil Lennon, who left the club by mutual consent and went on to win Celtic's third successive domestic treble after returning to Parkhead in February.

Sky Sports News understands Heckingbottom's assistant Robbie Stockdale has also left Easter Road - while Eddie May, following his brief spell as caretaker following Lennon's dismissal, will take charge of first-team affairs until further notice alongside Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker.

Both of the Edinburgh clubs in the Premiership are now without a manager as last week city rivals, Hearts sacked boss Craig Levein after he also recorded one win in the Premiership this season, with the club languishing in 11th position.

Hibs face St Johnstone away on Saturday as they look to end a spell of five consecutive league draws.