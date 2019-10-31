Craig Levein sacked by Hearts after two years in charge of Scottish Premiership side

Craig Levein leaves his role after over two years in charge of Hearts

Hearts have sacked manager Craig Levein after over two seasons in charge of the struggling Scottish Premiership side, with the club managing just one win in 11 league games so far this season.

Levein departs his managerial role with Hearts 11th in the Scottish top flight, level on eight points with bottom club St Mirren, and without a win in their last five games.

The 55-year-old oversaw 102 matches since taking the managerial post in 2017, and remains under contract at Tynecastle until June 2020.

His fate was sealed after Hearts lost 1-0 away at St Johnstone thanks to Christophe Berra's second-half own goal.

Levein will not return to his previous director of football role, which he occupied from 2014-2017 prior to becoming manager, and will step down from the board.

The former Jambos defender will, however, see out his contract, which runs until the end of the season.

He will work closely with the executive management team in continuing to develop and improve the structure of backroom operations and youth squads.

