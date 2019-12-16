Nir Bitton signs new three-and-a-half year Celtic deal until 2023

Nir Bitton has made 21 appearances for Celtic this season under Neil Lennon

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal to remain at the Scottish Premiership champions until the summer of 2023.

The Israel international, whose previous contract was due to run out in the summer, was signed by current Celtic boss Neil Lennon in August 2013 and the new deal will take him to a decade at the club.

Bitton has made 21 appearances for the club this season, helping them to a two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish League Cup title and the last 32 of the Europa League.

Bitton (left) celebrates winning the Scottish League Cup with Christopher Jullien

The 28-year-old has made 202 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 11 goals, since his debut against AC Milan in the Champions League six years ago.

Bitton, who has been capped 25 times by his country, has won six league titles during his time at Celtic Park.