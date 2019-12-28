Celtic’s Mikey Johnston signs new five-year deal

Mikey Johnston came through the Celtic academy and is highly-rated at the club

Celtic have confirmed Scotland Under-21 forward Mikey Johnston has signed a new five-year contract at the club.

A product of the youth academy, Johnston has made 45 first-team appearances, scoring 11 goals, with the new deal meaning the player will remain at the club until at least the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Celtic in the 4-1 home win over St Johnstone on May 6, 2017, with his first goal coming in the 3-0 win at Celtic Park over Motherwell on December 19 a year later.

And on the final day of last season, he scored both goals in a 2-1 home win against Hearts as Neil Lennon's side lifted their eighth league title in a row.

This season, Johnston has continued to improve, scoring six goals in 17 outings including goals in the 3-1 Champions League away win over FK Sarajevo and the 3-1 Europa League win over Rennes.

0:23 Neil Lennon says Celtic have identified areas of the team they need to improve and are working on January transfers to fill those positions Neil Lennon says Celtic have identified areas of the team they need to improve and are working on January transfers to fill those positions

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.